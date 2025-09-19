Boda boda riders perform strange rituals as they bury their colleague in Butere (VIDEO)

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Residents of Butere were left stunned after boda boda riders performed strange rituals during the burial of one of their colleagues.
In a viral video from the funeral, the riders are seen
circling the graveyard on their motorbikes as mourners and family members watch
from a distance.
Some even placed motorcycle parts and riding gear into the
grave, saying it was their way of “honouring” the fallen rider.
The bizarre rituals drew mixed reactions on social media.
While some interpreted the acts as a show of solidarity and
respect within the boda boda fraternity, others condemned the display as
disturbing and unnecessary at a solemn occasion.
