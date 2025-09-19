DENNIS ITUMBI narrates how former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA assaulted him at Eldoret State Lodge - Calls him petty (VIDEO)

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Renowned digital
strategist and Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy,
Dennis Itumbi, has sensationally alleged that former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua physically assaulted him at the Eldoret State Lodge.
Speaking in an interview with media personality Alex
Mwakideu, Itumbi claimed that the altercation occurred after he declined to
post on his social media pages declaring Gachagua as Mt. Kenya’s undisputed
kingpin.
According to Itumbi, Gachagua roughed him up and accused him
of undermining his authority in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.
Itumbi went further, describing Gachagua as a petty and
insecure leader struggling with low self-esteem.
“He appears like a lion while speaking in public, but in
private, he is nothing more than a timid cat,” Itumbi remarked.
Watch the video.
