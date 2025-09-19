DENNIS ITUMBI narrates how former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA assaulted him at Eldoret State Lodge - Calls him petty (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Renowned digital strategist and Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has sensationally alleged that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua physically assaulted him at the Eldoret State Lodge.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Alex Mwakideu, Itumbi claimed that the altercation occurred after he declined to post on his social media pages declaring Gachagua as Mt. Kenya’s undisputed kingpin.

According to Itumbi, Gachagua roughed him up and accused him of undermining his authority in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

Itumbi went further, describing Gachagua as a petty and insecure leader struggling with low self-esteem.

“He appears like a lion while speaking in public, but in private, he is nothing more than a timid cat,” Itumbi remarked.

Watch the video.

DENNIS ITUMBI narrates how former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA assaulted him at Eldoret State Lodge pic.twitter.com/SI3vPnh3z6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 19, 2025

