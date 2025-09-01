Life is unpredictable! This is TEDDY having drinks at Benelix Lounge, hours before he was stabbed to death by his Kikuyu girlfriend





Monday, September 1, 2025 - What began as a night of fun ended in tragedy after a man identified as Teddy was stabbed to death by his Kikuyu girlfriend, just hours after they were seen enjoying drinks together at Benelix Lounge.

Photos taken at the popular entertainment spot show the couple in high spirits, smiling and posing for the camera before the grim turn of events later that night.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the two after the party, leading the woman, said to be of Kikuyu origin, to fatally stab her boyfriend, a Luo, in a shocking act of violence.

The incident has left friends, family, and netizens in disbelief, with many struggling to reconcile the couple’s happy images taken hours before with the heartbreaking reality that followed.

Below are photos of Teddy enjoying his drinks at Benelix Lounge before he was stabbed to death.