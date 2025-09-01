Scandal rocks Busia Woman Rep’s family as husband, a Pastor, faces shocking allegations





Monday, September 1, 2025 - The family of Busia Woman Representative, Catherine Omanyo, has been thrust into the spotlight after her husband, Pastor Daron Kendrick, was accused of engaging in questionable conduct.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Kendrick, a foreign national, has allegedly been preying on young boys within a foundation he co-manages with his wife.

Aoko further sensationally claimed that the foundation is being used as a conduit for money laundering.

The explosive allegations surfaced shortly after Omanyo publicly criticized former Interior CS and presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i during the burial of Ababu Namwamba’s mother.

Addressing mourners, the Woman Rep threw her weight behind President William Ruto, dismissing Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions.

“President William Ruto has started working, and he should be given time. To those eyeing his seat, I have even seen Matiang’i here. I don’t know how old he is, but let him wait 30 years and come back,” Omanyo said.

