Beautiful KIKUYU LADY stabs her LUO boyfriend to death after a night of heavy partying - Last PHOTOs taken at Benelix Lounge emerge





Monday, September 1, 2025 - A night of partying in Nairobi ended in tragedy after a young woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend following an altercation.

According to reports, the couple, a Kikuyu lady and her Luo boyfriend, attended a show hosted by popular Ohangla singer Odongo Swag at Benelix Lounge, where they were seen taking photos and enjoying themselves.

The images, now circulating online, show the two appearing cheerful and affectionate just hours before the shocking turn of events.

Later that night, an argument is said to have broken out between the pair after they returned home from the club.

The confrontation allegedly escalated, leading the woman to stab her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife.

According to reports, the man reportedly went to spend the night at his girlfriend’s house in Pipeline Estate, where the tragic incident happened.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident.

The deceased man, identified as Teddy, was described by friends as jovial, friendly and a party animal.

Below are photos of the couple taken at the club, hours before the murder incident.