KARANGU’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, transfers her son from an international school to a cheaper CBC school after fallout - Women applaud her (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Karangu’s estranged wife, Trizah, has sparked a heated debate online after making a bold decision regarding her son’s education.

In the wake of her bitter fallout with the popular philanthropist, Trizah opted to transfer their son from a prestigious international school to a more affordable local institution.

Photos shared online show her proudly accompanying the young boy to his new school, a move that quickly ignited mixed reactions.

A majority of women hailed her decision as “practical” and “a sign of strength,” applauding her for embracing reality and choosing financial prudence over appearances.

“Living within your means is wisdom, not weakness. You’ve shown other women that life goes on despite challenges,” one supporter wrote.

However, critics faulted her move, arguing that the transfer was driven by emotions rather than reason, and questioned whether disrupting the boy’s schooling was in his best interest.

The development comes amid ongoing public exchanges between Karangu and Trizah, with their separation continuing to attract scrutiny and divided opinions.





