KANU Secretary General, GEORGE WAINAINA, speaks out after arrest over lawyer KYALO MBOBU’s cold-blooded murder







Monday, September 15, 2025 - Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General, George Wainaina, has broken his silence following his recent arrest in connection with the murder of prominent city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 14th, Wainaina confirmed he was apprehended after CCTV footage captured him exchanging greetings with Mbobu at Sagret Hotel’s parking lot on the day of the fatal shooting.

Wainaina clarified that the interaction was brief and coincidental, stating that he was at the hotel to meet a neighbor.

“My encounter with the late Advocate Mbobu was a simple exchange of pleasantries.”

“He was meeting my neighbor, and I had no further engagement with him,” he said.

The KANU official revealed that he voluntarily surrendered his licensed firearm for ballistic analysis and cooperated fully with investigators.

“I had no role whatsoever in this heinous act. Authorities found no evidence linking me to the crime, and I was released after due process,” he added.

Describing the experience as deeply distressing, Wainaina extended heartfelt condolences to Mbobu’s family and expressed gratitude to supporters, including KANU leadership, for their solidarity.

Wainaina was arrested on Thursday alongside Eric Muia and Paul Mbugua.

All three were released on Saturday night after questioning by DCI detectives.

Mbobu was gunned down on Tuesday, September 9th, by assailants on motorcycles who ambushed his vehicle along Magadi Road.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed the lawyer was shot eight times at close range, with the autopsy citing excessive bleeding and severe injuries as the cause of death.

Investigations into the murder continue as authorities pursue leads to apprehend the culprits.

