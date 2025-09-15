KANU Secretary General, GEORGE WAINAINA, speaks out after arrest over lawyer KYALO MBOBU’s cold-blooded murder

Monday, September 15,
2025 - Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General, George
Wainaina, has broken his silence following his recent arrest in connection with
the murder of prominent city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.
In a statement issued on Sunday, September 14th,
Wainaina confirmed he was apprehended after CCTV footage captured him
exchanging greetings with Mbobu at Sagret Hotel’s parking lot on the day of the
fatal shooting.
Wainaina clarified that the interaction was brief and
coincidental, stating that he was at the hotel to meet a neighbor.
“My encounter with the late Advocate Mbobu was a simple
exchange of pleasantries.”
“He was meeting my neighbor, and I had no further engagement
with him,” he said.
The KANU official revealed that he voluntarily surrendered
his licensed firearm for ballistic analysis and cooperated fully with
investigators.
“I had no role whatsoever in this heinous act. Authorities
found no evidence linking me to the crime, and I was released after due
process,” he added.
Describing the experience as deeply distressing, Wainaina
extended heartfelt condolences to Mbobu’s family and expressed gratitude to
supporters, including KANU leadership, for their solidarity.
Wainaina was arrested on Thursday alongside Eric Muia and
Paul Mbugua.
All three were released on Saturday night after questioning
by DCI detectives.
Mbobu was gunned down on Tuesday, September 9th,
by assailants on motorcycles who ambushed his vehicle along Magadi Road.
Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed the
lawyer was shot eight times at close range, with the autopsy citing excessive
bleeding and severe injuries as the cause of death.
Investigations into the murder continue as authorities
pursue leads to apprehend the culprits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
