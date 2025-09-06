Drama as popular social media influencer, NURSE JUDY, reveals her former househelp dated her husband, got pregnant and now handles co-parenting







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Renowned social media influencer, Nurse Judy, has shocked many after opening up about how her former househelp, Grace, had an affair with her husband for the better part of 2023.

According to Judy, Grace not only dated her husband but would also ironically advise her not to patch things up with him whenever the couple had issues.

Despite reportedly being on family planning, Grace still ended up getting pregnant.

What makes the revelation even more surprising is that Judy had uplifted Grace’s life, upgrading her role from a househelp to a Personal Assistant, enrolling her in beauty school and even confiding in her.

Judy admits she was furious at the betrayal, but says she has since chosen peace, revealing that she and Grace are now on good terms and even chat occasionally.

Interestingly, most matters concerning co-parenting are now handled directly through Grace.

