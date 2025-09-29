JEFF KOINANGE reportedly sent into early retirement over his drinking problem - He used to show up at work while drunk







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Seasoned TV host, Jeff Koinange, has allegedly been sent on early retirement at Citizen TV due to a drinking problem.

Word on the street has it that Jeff, once the undisputed face of prime-time news, had developed a habit of showing up to the studio rocking orange shades, allegedly intoxicated, and struggling to read the Teleprompter.

Keen-eyed fans have also noted Jeff’s long absence from Citizen TV screens, further fueling the rumors.

Others claim that in his final days on air, he often sounded incoherent while reading news, sparking speculation that he was under the influence of alcohol.

While Royal Media Services has remained tight-lipped, online chatter paints the picture of a once-iconic anchor battling personal struggles behind the scenes.

In the meantime, Jeff appears to have shifted his focus to YouTube gigs and brand influencing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST