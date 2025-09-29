Former Sauti Sol band member CHIMANO’s bold performance at Blankets and Wine sparks reactions (VIDEO)

Monday, September
29, 2025 - Kenyan pop sensation and former Sauti Sol member, Willis
Chimano, lit up the stage at Blankets and Wine Festival on Sunday, September
28, 2025, held at Nairobi’s Laureate Garden. The event, headlined by Nigerian
Grammy winner, Tems, saw Chimano deliver an electrifying set that had fans
cheering for more.
Known for his daring fashion choices, Chimano once again
pushed boundaries, this time with a flamboyant outfit and bold choreography.
While many praised his artistry, others took to social media
with mixed reactions, criticizing his look and the dancers’ styling.
Chimano’s expressive style has long sparked speculation
about his identity.
Though he’s never publicly addressed his orientation, some
netizens believe this performance was his subtle way of coming out.
Either way, Chimano continues to challenge norms - and
command attention.
Watch the video and reactions below.
Kenyan pop star Chimano, former Sauti Sol band member , performance at Blankets & Wine. pic.twitter.com/ZyPxC7bVpg— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 29, 2025
