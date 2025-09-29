Former Sauti Sol band member CHIMANO’s bold performance at Blankets and Wine sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Kenyan pop sensation and former Sauti Sol member, Willis Chimano, lit up the stage at Blankets and Wine Festival on Sunday, September 28, 2025, held at Nairobi’s Laureate Garden. The event, headlined by Nigerian Grammy winner, Tems, saw Chimano deliver an electrifying set that had fans cheering for more.

Known for his daring fashion choices, Chimano once again pushed boundaries, this time with a flamboyant outfit and bold choreography.

While many praised his artistry, others took to social media with mixed reactions, criticizing his look and the dancers’ styling.

Chimano’s expressive style has long sparked speculation about his identity.

Though he’s never publicly addressed his orientation, some netizens believe this performance was his subtle way of coming out.

Either way, Chimano continues to challenge norms - and command attention.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Kenyan pop star Chimano, former Sauti Sol band member , performance at Blankets & Wine. pic.twitter.com/ZyPxC7bVpg — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 29, 2025

