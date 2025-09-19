Nyamira Tragedy! A woman who was torched by her ex-lover alongside her 8 months-old-baby, father and mother laid to rest (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Grief engulfed Nyamakoroto village in Nyamira County as four family members who perished in a horrific arson attack were laid to rest in an emotional ceremony.

The victims, a young mother identified as Maryanne Makini, her 8-month-old baby, and her elderly parents, lost their lives after Marryanne’s estranged lover set their house ablaze in a fit of rage.





Marryanne’s ex-lover, Benson Maeka, is the prime suspect in the gruesome arson attack.

Maeka was nabbed in Kibra, Nairobi, following crucial leads volunteered by two individuals, a Good Samaritan and a close friend of the deceased.

Both recorded statements at Keroka Police Station, placing Maeka at the scene of the crime.

According to investigators, on the day of the tragedy, Maeka was seen withdrawing money at an M-Pesa shop in Kaplong.

In the company of three accomplices, he allegedly purchased petrol from a nearby filling station using a jerrycan before heading to his ex-lover’s homestead to commit the heinous crime.

Reports indicate that Maryanne had left her matrimonial home after a disagreement, and her parents resisted efforts by Maeka to reconcile.

