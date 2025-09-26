Gloves Off! UHURU hits out at RUTO for dismantling his key programs with ‘untried, untested’ schemes like SHA as Kenyans suffer







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched a scathing critique of President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of dismantling key programs from his tenure and replacing them with experimental policies.

Speaking at the Jubilee Party Special National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Ngong Racecourse on Friday, September 26th, Uhuru singled out the Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced the Linda Mama maternal health initiative.

“Linda Mama and others have been replaced by new, untried and untested schemes.”

“While we wait for these experiments to work, Kenyans suffer and our progress is dragged,” Uhuru said.

Linda Mama, launched in 2013, offered free health insurance to expectant mothers and their newborns, covering antenatal care, delivery, and postnatal services.

It has since been replaced by Linda Jamii under SHA, which aims to provide broader maternal coverage amid complaints over its efficacy.

Uhuru warned against relying on rhetoric over results, saying, “As we dwell in rhetoric rather than progress, we repeat the mistakes of the past.”

He also condemned the misuse of Government machinery, stating, “This machine we built was meant to protect, not harm. Ilikuwa ya kulinda wananchi sio kuumiza.”

The former President praised youth-led protests against the Finance Bill 2024 and urged young Kenyans to take up leadership roles.

“I admire the tribeless generation. Let them use their courage to transform our country,” he said.

Uhuru also dismissed the hustler-dynasty narrative from the 2022 elections, insisting every Kenyan - regardless of background - has the right to lead.

"In the last general election, I endeavored to pass this message.”

“Unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears and got lost in the noise of insults, myths, character assassinations on dynasties and hustlers," Uhuru remarked.

"Hii story watu walisema ya hustler sijui dynasty. Ati kuzaliwa na single mother ndiyo qualification ya kuchaguliwa. Hapana. Leta sera.”

“Kila mtu ako na nafasi ya kuongoza. Kila mtoto, uwe umezaliwa kwa nyumba ya matope ama dhahabu akona nafasi ya kuongoza nchi."

He announced Jubilee’s plan to field candidates nationwide and launch a grassroots recruitment drive, promising transparency in all party processes.