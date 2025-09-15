Flashy Eldoret party animal, SETH CHERONGIS, walks free after stabbing his friend to death - His wealthy father accused of bribing the police







Monday, September 15, 2025 - Well-known Eldoret party animal, Seth Cherongis, reportedly walked free despite being accused of stabbing his close friend to death during a night of wild partying.

According to witnesses, the incident happened after an argument turned violent, leaving the victim fatally wounded.

Shockingly, Cherongis was released shortly after his arrest, sparking speculation that his wealthy and politically connected father had bribed police officers to sweep the case under the rug.

According to a whistleblower, Seth (in the photos below) is a frequent reveler in high-end entertainment joints around Eldoret city, where he blows cash on women.

