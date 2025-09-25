Father Abraham! Comedian OBINNA shares screenshot of chat with baby mama who got pregnant and gave birth without his knowledge







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Popular comedian and YouTuber, Oga Obinna, has once again set tongues wagging after making public a shocking conversation with one of his baby mamas.

In the leaked chat, the unidentified lady casually informed Obinna that she got pregnant and even given birth to his child, all without his knowledge.

According to Obinna, he met the lady during one of his gigs, where they had a casual encounter.

Months later, she resurfaced with the shocking revelation that he was now a father again.

In the conversation, Obinna is seen asking her why she kept quiet throughout the nine months of pregnancy, only to inform him after she had already delivered.

The lady responded that the pregnancy wasn’t planned and went further to reveal that she had already included his name on the child’s birth certificate.

The baby, she revealed, is now one and a half months old.

Despite the surprise, Obinna, who already has children with different women, confirmed that he has accepted responsibility and will take care of the child.

Netizens have since reacted with mixed feelings, with many jokingly calling him Father Abraham, while others praised him for stepping up to his new responsibility.

Check out the conversation below:

