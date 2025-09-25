Drama in the Senate as Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU causes commotion over her outfit - ‘Out of Order’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - A fashion moment turned political spectacle in the Kenyan Senate after controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu’s outfit sparked a fiery debate on parliamentary decorum.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua raised a point of order, questioning whether Nyamu’s attire, one side of her jacket worn, the other hanging loosely, violated the chamber’s dress code.

“Mr. Speaker, have you seen Senator Karen Nyamu and the way she is dressed today?” Wambua asked, warning that such casual styling could set a precedent for relaxed standards.

He added, “Next time, I’ll walk in with my jacket hanging on my shoulder, and I will demand that you take precedent of what has happened.”

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi swiftly intervened, ruling Nyamu “out of order”.

While emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum, Speaker Kingi stopped short of imposing a harsh penalty, instead issuing Nyamu a formal warning.

This incident adds to a growing catalogue of public spectacles involving Senator Nyamu, who has often made headlines more for her dramatic side shows than her legislative contributions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST