PHOTOs of AZZIAD NASENYA’s lavish apartment in Kileleshwa set for auction over Ksh25M loan default!







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and content creator, Azziad Nasenya, is once again under the spotlight - this time, not for her viral dance moves but for financial troubles surrounding her upscale residence in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa neighborhood.

A gazette notice from Okuku Agencies Auctioneers confirms that her four-bedroom apartment at Platinum Oak Residency will be auctioned on October 8th, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Jeevan Bharati Building, Nairobi.

The auction follows an alleged Ksh 25 million loan default.

As speculation swirled online, Azziad responded with a sarcastic video, hinting that she’s unbothered.

In a cheeky video posted to social media, she brewed actual tea in her kitchen while sarcastically addressing the gossip.

“There’s something I respect - my online followers and my social media family,” she said.

“I’ve been seeing calls and DMs asking for ‘tea.’ Guess what? We’re going to make that, so let’s go.”

She continued with flair, adding, “Funny thing is, I love flavoured tea.”

“When I make my tea, it’s like a cocktail. Once the sugar dissolves, we drink.”

“You wanted tea - here it is. But remember, never let the tea get cold.”

Below are photos of the lavish apartment.

