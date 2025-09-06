Nairobi parents warned over dangerous drug causing zombie-like effects being abused by young people







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Nairobi parents have been urged to stay alert following disturbing reports of teenagers abusing a restricted prescription drug known on the streets as “whites” or “blues.”

The drug, allegedly sold illegally at certain pharmacies, is said to cause severe hallucinations and zombie-like behavior among young users.

Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi City County’s Environment Chief Officer, issued the warning on Saturday, describing the drug as highly addictive and dangerous.

“Once consumed, it can cause disorientation, hallucinations, and in some cases, leave young people in a zombie-like state,” he said.

Mosiria revealed that he has personally witnessed teens on the streets visibly affected by the drug.

He emphasized that the substance is meant strictly for use under medical supervision in mental health facilities and poses grave risks when misused.

The County Government is now working with NACADA and other agencies to curb the drug’s spread.

Mosiria also called on the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to inspect pharmacies suspected of selling the drug without prescriptions and to tighten regulations around its access.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their children closely, watch for sudden behavioral changes, and seek medical help if symptoms such as hallucinations or abnormal conduct appear.

“Let us remain vigilant and work together to protect our children and safeguard the future of our generation,” Mosiria appealed.

