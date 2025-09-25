Did ASENATH WACERA, wife of late MP and major Sportpesa shareholder, DICK WATHIKA, kill her son and stage the death as suicide? SHOCKING new revelations







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - On 26th July, 2020, the country woke up to the shocking news headlines of an alleged death by suicide of Kanyiri Wathika, the son of the late former Nairobi Mayor and Makadara Member of Parliament, Hon. Dick Wathika, and Asenath Wacera Maina (the wife of Dick Wathika).

The internet also became a wash with breaking news of the incident with captions such as “ Son of major Sportpesashareholder and former Nairobi Mayor Dick Wathika commits suicide.. “Police are investigating an incident in which a son of former Nairobi Mayor Dick Wathika committed suicide in their house in Windsor area”.

In one of the many online posts captured on that day on the same incident, a Nairobi resident posted that…..Asenath is headed to now becoming a dollar billionaire if already not nakijana ndio huyo ameji off…

It has now emerged that Kanyiri who was sleeping in his bedroom in the same house with his mother was allegedly found dead hanging on a tie tied around his neck in a closet in his bedroom in the morning by his mother, Asenath Wacera. This was five years after the death of his father on 19th December 2015 due to cardiac arrest.

The son (Kanyiri) before meeting his timely death had confided to his close friends that his father’s friend and business partner, Paul Ndungu Wanderi, was having an affair with his mother, Asenath Wacera, and that he suspected the death of his father who was ailing at the time could have been instigated by the two to take over his father’s vast wealth and estate.

One friend says that Kanyiri confronted the mother over the affair with Ndungu one day and their relationship started to deteriorate forcing him to seek help from his father’s former business partners. He also sought to know why the mother was not expediting the succession case of his father’s Estate so that the Estate would be distributed to the dependants accordingly.

The death of Dick Wathika and the suspicion also strained the relationship of the Asenath Wacera Maina with her daughter with whom Kanyiri, her brother, had shared the concerns with. Friends of Asenath say that the daughter opted to leave the country due to the mistreatment by the mother after the father’s death. The man at the centre of this controversy is the former partner and friend of the late Dick Wathika and controversial business man, Paul Ndungú, whose penchant for media and court attacks against the Government agencies is well known.

Paul Ndungu loves media coverage and brags of being a billionaire despite the fact that he is facing serious financial problems and bankruptcy.

In October 2016, Paul’s name and a company associated with him, Life Care Medics were severally mentioned in the 5 billion Ministry of Health scandal for alleged theft of over 200 million shillings.

Most recently another company linked to Mr. Paul Wanderi Ndung’u, Protteta Holdings, was caught up in the KEMSA ‘COVID-19 Millionaires’ scandal where it is reported to have allegedly received over 73 million shillings.

In May 2023, Paul Wanderi Ndung'u lost a case in which he sought to stop the auction of his properties over a Sh 664.8 million loan owed to Equity Bank Kenya. The case was brought against him by Equity Bank Kenya, over an outstanding Ksh 664.8 million ($4.88 million) loan. Ndung’u had taken out the loan in September 2019, securing it with an all-asset debenture and personal guarantees, to finance the expansion of his farming business and increase its export acreage. The Gigiri property and several farm plots were pledged as collateral.

His valuable properties were set to go under the hammer between March 21st and 24th, 2023. As indicated in a public auction notice, Garam Investments Auctioneers specified that they are executing the order received from Wanderi’s legal representatives.

Facing bankruptcy, Asenath Wacera Maina (the late Dick Wathika’s wife) has come to salvage Paul Ndungu by using the finances and resources left behind by her late husband, Dick Wathika, to finance Paul Ndungu’s legal battles and lavish life style. By last year, Paul Ndungu had become broke and was hiding in different hotels in the city (his famous joint was Windsor Hotel) so as to avoid court process servers and auctioneers due to heavy indebtedness.

In May this year, the two Asenath and Paul Ndungu travelled to England for a one week vacation and to meet UK lawyers involved in some of the controversial cases against Paul Ndungu.

A private citizen is preparing to visit the Directorate of Criminal Investigations with overwhelming evidence to enable Investigators re-open the cold case of the alleged suicide of Dick Wathika’s son and proper investigations to be conducted to unveil the mystery.

The evidence points to answer the Questions: Whether a man over 5 feet tall can hung himself in a 3 metre closet with a tie tied to a clothing rod around his neck? Was this a case of Murder? Was there a conspiracy to disposes Kanyiri and his sister of the vast Estate of Dick Wathika ? Was Asenath Wacera involved in the Murder of his son.