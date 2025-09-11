Drama as beautiful Kenyan woman ANNE OBATI confesses to affair with married senior KDF officer after her husband busted them in Westlands





Thursday, September 11, 2025 - A dramatic confession has surfaced online after a Kenyan woman identified as Anne Obati admitted to having a long-term affair with a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, ultimately costing her marriage.

According to her revelation, the relationship began in 2017 and carried on secretly for years.

The officer, who is married with children, allegedly juggled family life while maintaining the affair.

The scandal blew open on September 1st, 2025, when Anne’s husband busted the two at a luxury suite in Westlands, where they had checked in for a weekend getaway.

She confessed that she and the officer had frequented various nightlife joints in Westlands before retreating to the suite.

Following the exposé, her marriage crumbled, with her husband walking out after learning of the betrayal.

Anne took to her Facebook account and admitted to cheating on her husband and accused the KDF officer of wrecking her marriage.

While some netizens applauded her honesty, others questioned whether she was truly behind the viral posts, with speculation rife that her estranged husband could be the one exposing the scandal.

Check out the viral post.





Photos of Anne