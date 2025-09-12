Aligongewa na mama yake - A Kenyan lady publicly confronts her own mother for having an affair with her husband (VIDEO)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Drama unfolded after a Kenyan lady openly confronted her own mother, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the visibly emotional woman is heard lamenting how she was betrayed not just by her husband, but also by the one person she least expected - her own mother.

Onlookers watched in shock as the confrontation escalated, with the lady demanding answers and questioning how her mother could cross such a boundary.

The incident has since sparked heated debate online, with netizens expressing mixed reactions - some condemning the mother’s alleged actions, while others sympathized with the young woman’s pain.

Watch the video.

Aligongewa na mama yake!! pic.twitter.com/gBvs7ZiH0O — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2025

