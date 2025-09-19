SHOCK in Kinoo as 23-year-old Kisii man is caught wearing girl’s school uniform to land househelp job (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 19, 2025 - A 23-year-old man was taken to Kinoo Police Station after being spotted dressed in a girl’s school uniform.

With a convincing feminine voice, he introduced himself as Millicent Kemunto from Kisii, claiming he was searching for his mother - a vegetable vendor in Kinoo.

However, the phone number he provided was switched off.

Police Officers spent hours trying to verify his story and eventually, the truth emerged.

His real name was Kelvin Mong’are, and the elaborate disguise was a bold attempt to secure a job as a househelp.

The incident has ignited widespread reactions online, with many netizens urging the public to exercise caution and conduct thorough background checks before hiring house helps.

Social media users emphasized the importance of verifying identities and intentions to avoid potential risks, especially when welcoming someone into the home.



