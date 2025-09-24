Chokoza singer MARYA opens up on terrifying moment she suffered a stroke while holding her baby - "The Baby Slipped From My Arms"







Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Kenyan singer Mary Maina, popularly known as Marya, has shared the terrifying moment she suffered a stroke while at home with her children.

Speaking on the Oga Obinna show, the Chokoza hitmaker recounted how the ordeal unfolded in seconds.

“I was holding my second-born, and he slipped from my arms.”

“As I bent to pick him up, I collapsed,” she said.

Marya described feeling sudden numbness in her hand and leg, unable to move or even clench her fist.

Her nanny, overwhelmed by the emergency, struggled to respond as both mother and child cried out.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with an ischemic stroke, a condition caused by blocked blood flow to the brain.

The stroke left her physically incapacitated and unable to perform basic tasks.

In June, comedian Eric Omondi rallied support for Marya, calling on Kenyans to help her through the crisis.

“She’s unable to walk or perform. All her shows have been cancelled. She’s a mother of two and needs us now,” he posted.

Eric’s appeal highlighted the financial strain Marya faces, with mounting medical bills and the responsibility of caring for her children.

Fans and fellow artists have since joined the call to support her recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST