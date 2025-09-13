Celebrity single mother and actress, JACKIE MATUBIA, attempts to break the internet after dropping juicy PHOTOs







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Popular actress and celebrity single mother, Jackie Matubia, has once again left tongues wagging after unleashing a fresh set of sizzling photos online.

The controversial actress, known for her bold personality and unapologetic confidence, flaunted her curves and glamour in photos that left netizens talking.

Matubia, who has been trending for her thriving career and vibrant lifestyle, seems determined to keep her star power burning bright, and these new photos prove she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST