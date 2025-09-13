Kenyan mother sends a stern warning to men targeting freshers as her daughter joins KMTC in Kerugoya (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A protective Kenyan mother has sparked conversation online after issuing a strong warning to men said to be preying on first-year female students, popularly known as freshers.

The outspoken mother shared her message through a video as her daughter prepared to begin her studies at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kerugoya campus.

She cautioned men with ill intentions to keep off her child, stressing that she will not tolerate anyone attempting to take advantage of her.

Her bold stance has resonated widely, with many parents applauding her for speaking out against the growing trend of older men exploiting young students as they transition into campus life.

Watch the video.

