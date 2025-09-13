Bribery Point!! Masked traffic officer captured on video collecting bribes from motorists at Thika Town entrance in broad daylight (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Motorists are raising an alarm over rampant corruption by traffic officers stationed along the Murram stretch leading into Thika Town, where police have been openly collecting bribes.
In a secretly recorded video, a matatu driver is seen
handing over cash to a masked traffic police officer before being allowed to
proceed with his journey.
The footage has sparked outrage, with one frustrated Kenyan
tagging Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing the police
force of being both “drunk and corrupt.”
The revelations have since triggered a heated debate online,
with many Kenyans sharing similar experiences and demanding urgent disciplinary
action against rogue officers tarnishing the reputation of the service.
