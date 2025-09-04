BABU OWINO hints at a possible political alliance between Kenya Moja and GACHAGUA-led United Opposition ahead of 2027 polls - Should RUTO be worried?

Thursday, September
4, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has signaled a potential political
alliance between the Kenya Moja faction and the United Opposition as the
country gears up for the 2027 general elections.
Speaking in an interview on Thursday, September 4th,
the ODM legislator emphasized the importance of strategic timing, quoting
Ecclesiastes 3:
“There is a time and a season for everything.”
He noted that Kenya Moja must first solidify its foundation
before engaging in any coalition talks.
“Right now, we still need to prepare ourselves and set up
our base properly so that they can also see we are well organized,” Babu
stated.
Kenya Moja is composed primarily of youthful, sitting MPs
and Senators.
Key members include Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Saboti MP,
Caleb Amisi, Kitutu Chache MP, Antony Kibagendi, Githunguri MP, Gathoni
Wamuchomba, and Kitutu Masaba MP, Clive Gisairo.
Babu revealed that over 70 lawmakers have expressed interest
in joining the faction, with some already onboard and others reaching out to be
part of the movement.
Meanwhile, the United Opposition features prominent
political figures such as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper
leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee’s Torome
Saitoti.
Former UNCTAD chief, Mukhisa Kituyi, and ex-Cabinet
Secretaries, Fred Matiang’i, and Justin Muturi also form part of the coalition.
The prospect of a united front could reshape Kenya’s
political landscape and complicate Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027
elections.
