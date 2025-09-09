Another femicide case as EUNICE WANJIKU, a mother of 3, is brutally murdered by her husband (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - A grieving family is appealing for help after their daughter, Eunice Wanjiku, was brutally murdered by her husband last Thursday night.

According to human rights activist Njeri Wa Mwigi, Eunice, a 32-year-old mother of three, had been trapped in an abusive marriage that ended in tragedy.

Her death has left her children orphaned and her family devastated.

In their moment of despair, Eunice’s mother and sister turned to Njeri for help, saying they cannot afford to bury her with dignity.

Their heartbreaking appeal has once again highlighted the rising cases of femicide in the country, where women continue to suffer and die at the hands of men who vowed to protect them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST