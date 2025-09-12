ANNE OBATI speaks after estranged husband took control of her Facebook account and exposed her for having an affair with a senior KDF officer







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after an Eldoret man hacked into his estranged wife’s Facebook account and used it to expose her for infidelity.

The man, an IT professional, claimed his wife, Anne Obati, was cheating on him with a married senior KDF officer.

He went on to post alleged WhatsApp chats between Obati and the officer, before sharing a video showing her belongings being removed from his house.

According to him, he had resolved to “chase her away.”

But Obati has now come out to defend herself, accusing the man of manipulation and abuse while dismissing his claims as attempts to smear her name.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Obati clarified that she ended the relationship back in November 2024 after he cheated and impregnated another woman.

She further alleged that he was violent throughout their three-year relationship.

“This guy is a cheater himself, a manipulator and a narcissist. He normally says hakuna kitu mtu anaeza mfanyia ako na connections. Huyu mtu ameenda kupost such hataki kuachika,” Obati stated.

The businesswoman revealed that she endured repeated assaults, including one incident where he allegedly knocked out her tooth.

She said she eventually left and relocated to Nairobi, leaving her belongings behind.

“After I left seven months ago, I was done to an extent where I didn’t even want my things. They stayed in that house since November. He kept threatening me, saying ‘kujia vitu zako.’ Yesterday, I decided enough is enough, took a flight to Eldoret, reported cyberbullying at the station, and asked police to escort me as I picked my belongings. The video he posted wasn’t him chasing me out – I was just collecting my things,” she explained.





To support her side, Obati shared screenshots of conversations allegedly showing the man pleading with her not to leave.

She accused him of being bitter and unable to accept that their relationship is over.

She accused him of being bitter and unable to accept that their relationship is over.

