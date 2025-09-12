Meet well-built BISENGO, one of the men exposed by KAMBA gospel singer PHYLIS MUTISYA’s husband for ‘chewing her’ (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Drama has rocked the Kamba gospel entertainment scene after explosive allegations by the husband of celebrated gospel singer, Phylis Mutisya.

The husband went public with claims of infidelity, sensationally exposing several men he alleged were romantically involved with his wife.

Among those mentioned is a well-built man identified as Bisengo, whose photos have since surfaced online.

Bisengo, who started out as a dancer in Phylis Mutisya’s music group, has reportedly known the singer for years.

His name being dragged into the scandal has shocked many within the gospel fraternity.

However, music producer and Maweu TV presenter, Mutisya Maweu, has come to Bisengo’s defense, dismissing the claims as far-fetched.

Despite his attempt to clear Bisengo’s name, critics insisted that Phylis Mutisya’s husband would not have gone public without evidence.

The saga continues to trend online, casting a shadow over Phylis Mutisya’s gospel career and stirring conversations about morality, betrayal, and the murky underworld of fame in the gospel industry.

Below are photos of Bisengo, one of the men believed to have eaten the gospel singer’s forbidden fruit.

