Government halts food program where pupils are forced to recite Hindu prayers to get meals - “This is unacceptable”







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has suspended a relief food program in 17 Kilifi schools after a viral video showed pupils being compelled to recite Hindu prayers before receiving meals.

The footage, which sparked public outrage, depicted children struggling to chant religious verses, with some schools displaying portraits linked to the Krishna Foundation.

Kilifi County Commissioner Josphat Kibiwott confirmed the suspension, stating that the food initiative - active since 2019 - had undergone controversial changes this term.

“In August, we received reports that 16 primary schools and one high school had altered their food distribution system after a meeting in Mombasa,” he said.

Kibiwott emphasized that while charitable support is welcome, it must respect the cultural and religious beliefs of learners.

“We have stopped the children’s foundation from supplying food to our schools until further notice.”

“If you want to help, do so in a good way, not by forcing learners into practices that are clearly wrong,” he added.

In one of the videos, pupils were seen reciting prayers written on classroom boards, with teachers reportedly participating in the routine.

In another one clip, a head teacher was filmed instructing students to pray while holding food.

The Elimu Bora Working Group condemned the incident, asserting that no child should be pressured to compromise their beliefs for food or education.

“This is unacceptable. Children must be protected from religious coercion in all forms,” the group stated.

An investigation is currently underway.

