“I married my best friend” - LADY sparks reactions as she proudly flaunts her MUBABA husband (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A lady has set social media abuzz after sharing a video proudly flaunting her much older husband, fondly referring to him as her “best friend.”

In the trending clip, the excited woman gushes over her man, while showing off their happy moments together.

Netizens were quick to notice the huge age difference, with many labeling him a “mubaba” - a slang for older men dating or marrying younger women.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online.

While some praised her for boldly embracing her relationship and choosing happiness over societal expectations, others questioned her motives and speculated about money playing a role in the union.

Watch the video.

'I married my best friend' pic.twitter.com/anhlfMzI1z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2025

