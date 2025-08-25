“Your Ex Is Watching” - STIVO SIMPLE BOY’s ex-girlfriend, PRITTY VISHY, advices ladies on best way to ‘hurt’ exes after breakup





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Rapper Stivo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend and social media personality, Pritty Vishy, has stirred reactions with her bold and unapologetic advice to women on breakups.

Known for her outspoken takes on relationships and self-worth, Vishy shared a message on Monday, August 25th, that struck a chord with many.

“Girl, you need to be motivated, your ex is watching,” she declared, reminding women that former partners often keep tabs, whether silently or from a distance.

While some dwell on bitterness, Vishy reframed the idea of “hurting exes after a breakup” as succeeding so boldly that it leaves no doubt about one’s growth.

To her, thriving in the aftermath of a heartbreak is its own statement - proof that life moves forward beautifully.

Vishy, who has previously spoken about overcoming body shaming and public criticism, encouraged women to channel challenges, heartbreak, and negativity into fuel for success, noting that progress and happiness are the most powerful responses.

Her message echoed a wider conversation among young women in Kenya and beyond about resilience and self-belief after failed relationships.

Followers quickly resonated with her words, admitting that while breakups can trigger self-doubt, using them as a stepping stone for growth can be deeply healing.