Kenyan Lawyer reveals the hilarious reason why divorce lawyers demand full legal fees upfront before hearing!







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Kenyan lawyer Phannie Kwegah has sparked laughter online after candidly revealing why divorce lawyers insist on full payment before hearings begin.

In a witty post on X (formerly Twitter), Kwegah explained that many clients often have a change of heart at the very last minute.

Some, she noted, even reconcile with their spouses on the actual day of the hearing - leaving lawyers stranded after putting in time and preparation.

“Dear divorce clients, the reason we take full legal fees upfront is because most of you are fond of waking up next to your husbands on the day of the hearing,” she wrote.

Her blunt yet humorous take quickly went viral, drawing amused reactions from netizens.





The Kenyan DAILY POST