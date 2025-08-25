Why MOSIRIA is offering Nairobi residents a surprising Ksh10k reward - ‘It is unfortunate”







Monday, August 25, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has announced a Ksh10,000 cash reward for individuals who spot and report scrap metal dealers purchasing vandalised county dustbins.

Speaking on Monday, August 25th, Mosiria said the incentive is meant to complement the existing Ksh5,000 reward for anyone who reports vandals caught stealing or destroying the bins.

He clarified that the additional Ksh10,000 reward will come directly from his salary, not County Government coffers.

“It is unfortunate that after we reinstalled dustbins in the CBD, some individuals have resorted to vandalising them and selling parts to scrap metal dealers.”

“As the county, we will not tolerate such acts,” Mosiria stated.

He added that the county will take legal action against both vandals and rogue dealers once apprehended.

The crackdown will also target street families allegedly being exploited to carry out the thefts.

“We are also going to arrest the street families being used to vandalise the bins, and after that, we will pursue the individuals sending them,” Mosiria warned.

The dustbins, installed earlier in May alongside new cabro paving along major streets such as Moi Avenue, have become a target for scrap traders due to their design and metal composition.

Mosiria stressed that safeguarding the bins is key to maintaining city cleanliness and enhancing pedestrian welfare.

The initiative comes as Nairobi County continues broader efforts to improve urban infrastructure, including modern street lighting to boost visibility, security, and city ambience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST