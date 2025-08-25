Why MOSIRIA is offering Nairobi residents a surprising Ksh10k reward - ‘It is unfortunate”

Monday, August 25, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has announced a Ksh10,000 cash reward for individuals who spot and report scrap metal dealers purchasing vandalised county dustbins.
Speaking on Monday, August 25th, Mosiria said the
incentive is meant to complement the existing Ksh5,000 reward for anyone who
reports vandals caught stealing or destroying the bins.
He clarified that the additional Ksh10,000 reward will come
directly from his salary, not County Government coffers.
“It is unfortunate that after we reinstalled dustbins in the
CBD, some individuals have resorted to vandalising them and selling parts to
scrap metal dealers.”
“As the county, we will not tolerate such acts,” Mosiria
stated.
He added that the county will take legal action against both
vandals and rogue dealers once apprehended.
The crackdown will also target street families allegedly
being exploited to carry out the thefts.
“We are also going to arrest the street families being used
to vandalise the bins, and after that, we will pursue the individuals sending
them,” Mosiria warned.
The dustbins, installed earlier in May alongside new cabro
paving along major streets such as Moi Avenue, have become a target for scrap
traders due to their design and metal composition.
Mosiria stressed that safeguarding the bins is key to
maintaining city cleanliness and enhancing pedestrian welfare.
The initiative comes as Nairobi County continues broader
efforts to improve urban infrastructure, including modern street lighting to
boost visibility, security, and city ambience.
