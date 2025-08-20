You have no moral authority to lecture parliament on corruption - MARAGA launches a scathing attack against President RUTO





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has hit out at President William Ruto over his recent claims that Members of Parliament (MPs) are being bribed to pass laws.

In a hard-hitting statement on Wednesday, August 20th, Maraga said the President lacked the moral authority to accuse lawmakers of corruption while facing integrity questions himself.

“President Ruto has no moral authority to lecture Parliament on corruption while sidestepping scandals.”

“Kenyans deserve a full accounting of where their money has gone and who has pocketed it,” he stated.

Maraga alleged that Ruto himself has engaged in bribery, including claims that MPs were paid to support the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He further accused the President of routinely bribing lawmakers to push his political agenda.

“The most diabolical bribing of MPs in Kenya’s history was orchestrated by Ruto in order to impeach his Deputy.”

“Public reports from MPs bear this out,” Maraga claimed.

The retired Chief Justice also questioned the source of billions of shillings being distributed in markets, schools, and churches as “empowerment funds,” noting that such allocations do not appear in the national budget.

He urged Ruto to disclose their funding source and order investigations into alleged theft of public money, including eCitizen revenues and ghost schools.

Maraga’s remarks came days after President Ruto, during a Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting, alleged that some MPs pocketed Ksh10 million to pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

He also claimed that Senators demand bribes from Governors to clear them during oversight hearings.

Ruto vowed that lawmakers involved in bribery, along with those offering bribes, would be arrested and prosecuted.