You have no moral authority to lecture parliament on corruption - MARAGA launches a scathing attack against President RUTO

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has hit out at President William Ruto over his recent claims that Members of Parliament (MPs) are being bribed to pass laws.
In a hard-hitting statement on Wednesday, August 20th,
Maraga said the President lacked the moral authority to accuse lawmakers of
corruption while facing integrity questions himself.
“President Ruto has no moral authority to lecture Parliament
on corruption while sidestepping scandals.”
“Kenyans deserve a full accounting of where their money has
gone and who has pocketed it,” he stated.
Maraga alleged that Ruto himself has engaged in bribery,
including claims that MPs were paid to support the impeachment of his former
deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
He further accused the President of routinely bribing
lawmakers to push his political agenda.
“The most diabolical bribing of MPs in Kenya’s history was
orchestrated by Ruto in order to impeach his Deputy.”
“Public reports from MPs bear this out,” Maraga claimed.
The retired Chief Justice also questioned the source of
billions of shillings being distributed in markets, schools, and churches as
“empowerment funds,” noting that such allocations do not appear in the national
budget.
He urged Ruto to disclose their funding source and order
investigations into alleged theft of public money, including eCitizen revenues
and ghost schools.
Maraga’s remarks came days after President Ruto, during a
Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting, alleged that some MPs pocketed
Ksh10 million to pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill.
He also claimed that Senators demand bribes from Governors
to clear them during oversight hearings.
Ruto vowed that lawmakers involved in bribery, along with
those offering bribes, would be arrested and prosecuted.
