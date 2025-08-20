Kenyans volunteer to fundraise for Murang’a Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA after he was spotted with a worn-out belt while meeting flashy CS MURKOMEN (PHOTO)

Wednesday, August 20,
2025 - Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has found himself at the centre of
online discussion after he was pictured rocking a worn-out belt while in a high-profile
meeting with flashy Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.
Sharp-eyed netizens quickly zoomed in on his suit, joking
that the county boss is struggling financially despite holding a powerful
position.
Some Kenyans even went as far as offering to start an online
fundraiser to buy him a new belt, while others humorously suggested that
Murkomen, known for his sharp dressing, should donate one from his expensive
collection.
See the photo.
