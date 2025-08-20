Kenyans volunteer to fundraise for Murang’a Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA after he was spotted with a worn-out belt while meeting flashy CS MURKOMEN (PHOTO)





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has found himself at the centre of online discussion after he was pictured rocking a worn-out belt while in a high-profile meeting with flashy Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Sharp-eyed netizens quickly zoomed in on his suit, joking that the county boss is struggling financially despite holding a powerful position.

Some Kenyans even went as far as offering to start an online fundraiser to buy him a new belt, while others humorously suggested that Murkomen, known for his sharp dressing, should donate one from his expensive collection.

