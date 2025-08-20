MOSES KURIA reveals why he resigned as RUTO’s Senior Economic Advisor and dismisses claims that he was fired







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - President Ruto’s former Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has dismissed claims that he was sacked, insisting that his exit was voluntary.

Speaking in an interview, Kuria challenged those spreading rumors of his dismissal to produce evidence.

“Where is my firing letter? I was not fired, and I was not asked to resign. In fact, the President regretted the fact that I resigned,” he stated.

Kuria explained that his resignation, tendered on July 8th, followed personal reflection and a desire to take a neutral position.

He linked the decision to the aftermath of the Saba Saba protests, which he said left him unsettled.

“I resigned a day after Saba Saba because the events of that day shattered me totally.”

“The opposition claimed Government was behind the chaos, while Government denied.”

“I didn’t know who to believe, so I decided to step aside to observe more clearly,” he said.

The former Trade and Public Service Cabinet Secretary added that no explanation was ever given for his earlier removal from the Cabinet, but maintained he left his mark.

“Nobody had ever attempted reforms at Industrial or NYS the way I did. That will go on record,” Kuria remarked.

Reflecting on his time in office, Kuria said he was proud of his contributions and would continue serving the country outside Government.

“For the 20 months I was in Cabinet, I walk with my head high. I don’t have to be in Government to make positive change,” he noted.

Upon resigning, Kuria thanked President Ruto for entrusting him with three key roles, including Trade, Public Service, and most recently, Senior Economic Advisor.

