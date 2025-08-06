Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A heartwarming photo circulating online has sparked conversations about simple and affordable weddings.
The image shows a couple happily tying the knot at the
Attorney General’s office, proving that love doesn’t require millions to
celebrate.
In an era where lavish ceremonies and extravagant spending
have become the norm, this modest union has inspired many, with social media
users praising the couple for prioritizing their marriage over showy expenses.
