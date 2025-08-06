You don’t need millions to get married - A couple exchanges vows at the AG’s office and sparks online frenzy (Trending PHOTO)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A heartwarming photo circulating online has sparked conversations about simple and affordable weddings.

The image shows a couple happily tying the knot at the Attorney General’s office, proving that love doesn’t require millions to celebrate.

In an era where lavish ceremonies and extravagant spending have become the norm, this modest union has inspired many, with social media users praising the couple for prioritizing their marriage over showy expenses.

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST