VIDEO! When flamboyant Kasipul MP aspirant, ROBERT RIAGAH alias MONEY BIOR, and his gang were exposed for priniting fake money







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A video has re-emerged online showing Kasipul MP aspirant, Robert Riagah, popularly known as “Money Bior,” and his associates engaging in printing counterfeit currency.

The footage appears to capture stacks of fake banknotes being processed using a high-end printing equipment.

Voices in the background can be heard boasting about their “business,” with one man,believed to be Money Bior, operating the machine.

The video has sparked outrage among Kenyans online, with many questioning how a political hopeful could be linked to such criminal activity.

Money Bior has been flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle online and dishing out money in villages as he eyes the Kasipul MP seat which fell vacant after the assassination of Ong’ondo Were. Watch the video here>>>





