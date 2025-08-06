An undercover cop gives the criminal history of the Embu politician who was shot dead after escaping from a prison van (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Swaleh Oswado, a former ODM aspirant for the Kirimari Ward seat, met a dramatic and deadly end after being shot during a daring escape from a prison van.

The chaotic incident unfolded when two detainees sprayed pepper spray at police officers during their transfer from the Siakago Law Courts.

In the confusion, Oswado leapt out of the vehicle and bolted into an unfinished house.

There, he armed himself with a panga and threatened the pursuing officers.

Despite repeated orders to surrender, Oswado refused to comply, forcing police to open fire in what they described as an act of self-defense, killing him on the spot.

Fresh details from an undercover police officer now paint a darker picture of the slain politician’s past.

According to the source, Oswado was a feared gang leader who terrorized locals for years, often slipping through the cracks of justice.

The officer claims that despite being arrested multiple times, Oswado always managed to “buy his freedom”.

He was also allegedly a believer in black magic, convinced it would protect him from arrest and prosecution.

At the time of his death, Oswado was facing a murder charge, cementing his reputation as one of Embu’s most notorious underworld figures.

Below is a post from the undercover officer shedding more light on his criminal exploits.




