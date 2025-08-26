You can’t rescue a woman from the streets! See these PHOTOs of AMBER RAY at a night club in Thika

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Controversial socialite
Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, has once again proven that she is
unbothered by critics after being spotted partying the night away at Nightfall
Park in Thika.
Photos shared online show the mother of two turning heads
with her daring outfit as she mingled freely with fans and male admirers.
Amber seemed in her element - sipping drinks, dancing, and
posing for endless selfies.
Netizens quickly lit up social media, with some trolling her
with the phrase “you can’t rescue a woman from the streets,” while
her die-hard fans defended her, saying she is simply living her life
unapologetically.
Amber Ray has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and these photos are proof that she is still the queen of the streets.
