You can’t rescue a woman from the streets! See these PHOTOs of AMBER RAY at a night club in Thika







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Controversial socialite Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, has once again proven that she is unbothered by critics after being spotted partying the night away at Nightfall Park in Thika.

Photos shared online show the mother of two turning heads with her daring outfit as she mingled freely with fans and male admirers.

Amber seemed in her element - sipping drinks, dancing, and posing for endless selfies.

Netizens quickly lit up social media, with some trolling her with the phrase “you can’t rescue a woman from the streets,” while her die-hard fans defended her, saying she is simply living her life unapologetically.

Amber Ray has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and these photos are proof that she is still the queen of the streets.

