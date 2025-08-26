Uproar as a KALENJIN man gives his son-in-law a “fimbo’’ to beat up his wife when she misbehaves during a wedding ceremony (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A wedding in Rift Valley has caused a storm online after a Kalenjin man handed his son-in-law a fimbo (stick) with instructions to discipline his newlywed wife whenever she “misbehaves.”

In the viral video, the elderly father is seen presenting the stick to the groom as guests burst into laughter.

He jokingly tells the groom to use it to “keep the wife in line,” before cautioning him not to hit her on the head but “other parts of the body.”

While some defended the gesture as light-hearted cultural symbolism, many condemned it as normalizing violence against women.

Critics argued that such practices trivialize gender-based violence and undermine efforts to promote respect and equality in marriage.

Watch the video.

Uproar as a KALENJIN man gives his son-in-law a “fimbo’’ to beat up his wife when she misbehaves during a wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/vvo6Fh2wKr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

