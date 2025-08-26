Uproar as a KALENJIN man gives his son-in-law a “fimbo’’ to beat up his wife when she misbehaves during a wedding ceremony (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A wedding in Rift Valley has caused a storm online after a Kalenjin man handed his son-in-law a fimbo (stick) with instructions to discipline his newlywed wife whenever she “misbehaves.”
In the viral video, the elderly father is seen presenting
the stick to the groom as guests burst into laughter.
He jokingly tells the groom to use it to “keep the wife in
line,” before cautioning him not to hit her on the head but “other parts of the
body.”
While some defended the gesture as light-hearted cultural
symbolism, many condemned it as normalizing violence against women.
Critics argued that such practices trivialize gender-based
violence and undermine efforts to promote respect and equality in marriage.
Watch the video.
Uproar as a KALENJIN man gives his son-in-law a “fimbo’’ to beat up his wife when she misbehaves during a wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/vvo6Fh2wKr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments