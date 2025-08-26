Drama in Mwiki as a woman confronts a homewrecker who snatched her husband and mocked her online while she worked as a maid in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Drama erupted in Mwiki, Kasarani, after a furious woman confronted another woman who allegedly wrecked her marriage.

The disgruntled wife had just returned from Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a househelp to support her family, only to bump into the woman believed to have snatched her husband.

Adding salt to injury, the alleged husband snatcher had openly mocked her online, ridiculing her for “suffering abroad” while she enjoyed the man’s company back home.

Ironically, the so-called homewrecker had also been dumped and left raising a child alone.

“Si alikuacha na mtoto. Usiwahi tusi mwanamke mwenzako juu ya mwanaume,” the enraged wife mocked the homewrecker after she was dumped by her estranged husband and rendered a single mother.

The clash nearly turned physical, with both women daring each other to a fight while hurling unprintable insults.

Watch the video.

Drama in Mwiki as a woman confronts a homewrecker who snatched her husband and mocked her online while she worked as a maid in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/4R1QpCBAKR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

