Women MPs condemn Space Next Door in Nakuru over viral waitresses in school uniform stunt - ‘That is unlawful and distasteful’







Monday, August 18, 2025 - The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has condemned a Nakuru club whose waitresses went viral after dancing in primary school uniforms.

In a statement issued on Monday, KEWOPA said the performance violated several laws, including Section 46 of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (2010), the Children Act (2022), and NACADA’s Alcoholic Drinks Control (Promotions) Guidelines.

The association argued that using school-related imagery in alcohol promotions risks normalising underage drinking and sexualising children.

The MPs called for immediate action from relevant state agencies, including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), and the Ministry of Interior.

KEWOPA urged KFCB to regulate harmful content, while demanding that the club’s proprietors issue a public apology and commit to ending such practices.

The legislators further asked entertainment establishments to uphold children’s dignity, warning local authorities to revoke licenses for venues promoting the sexualisation of minors.

“While school uniforms may sometimes be used symbolically, such as in alumni gatherings, it is imperative to draw the line. Such symbolism must never be misappropriated in ways that normalise exploitation,” KEWOPA stated, warning against grooming trends amid rising child defilement cases in Kenya.

The association also appealed to parents, educators, and community leaders to remain vigilant, stressing that “s3xual exploitation thrives when society turns a blind eye to harmful trends.”

Public outrage over the viral video forced the club to apologise on Sunday, claiming the attire was part of its theme nights.

“We sincerely apologise for any negative misinterpretation,” the management said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST