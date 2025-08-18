Details of GACHAGUA’s planned grand homecoming from US as supporters promise “mother of all processions from JKIA”







Monday, August 18, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to receive a grand homecoming on Thursday, with plans for a massive procession from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

According to Democratic for Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader, Cleophas Malala, thousands of supporters from across the country will converge at JKIA from 8 a.m to welcome Gachagua following his trip to the United States.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, August 18th, Malala said the reception will culminate in what he termed as “the mother of all peaceful processions” from the airport through Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) before heading to Kamukunji for a rally.

He noted that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has been notified of the planned activities.

“The procession will begin from JKIA to the CBD, after which our party leader will address the nation at Kamukunji grounds.”

“We call on the police to provide security and not disrupt the events,” Malala said.

However, Malala alleged that there were attempts to divert Gachagua’s plane to Moi International Airport in Mombasa or Kisumu International Airport to facilitate his arrest.

He warned that supporters in both regions had been mobilized to prevent any such move.

“Any attempt to apprehend Gachagua will be met with resistance. Our supporters are on standby across the country,” he stated.

Malala further cautioned that detaining Gachagua could spark nationwide protests, potentially overshadowing the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) and denting President William Ruto’s international image.

