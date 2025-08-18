JUNET MOHAMED dismisses RUTO’s claims of MPs turning Parliamentary Committees into ‘extortion rings’ - “It’s lobbying’





Monday, August 18, 2025 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed President William Ruto’s claims that parliamentary committees are involved in corruption, insisting that the activities taking place in the House amount to lobbying, not bribery.

Speaking on Monday, August 18th, Junet said the President’s remarks misrepresented parliamentary practices, adding that lobbying is a legitimate and internationally recognized process.

“There are certain pronouncements you made about Parliament, President Ruto.”

“I assumed you were referring to lobbying, but the one you described is different from what is practiced globally, and I thought you meant we should reduce it,” he stated.

Junet explained that lobbying typically occurs outside Parliament and is widely accepted across democracies.

“The people who do lobbying are outside Parliament, not inside.”

“It is a recognized international standard practice everywhere. But the one you spoke about is alien to us; I have never seen that before,” he added.

His remarks followed Ruto’s criticism of Parliament during the Devolution Conference in Homa Bay on August 13th.

The President accused MPs of turning committees into “extortion rings”, alleging that some legislators demand payments from Cabinet Secretaries and Governors to write favorable reports or overlook accountability issues.

Ruto further vowed to combat graft, directing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to act without political interference.

“There will be no sacred cow, no telephone call to stop anybody from being prosecuted on matters of corruption,” he said.

The Head of State also faulted the Judiciary for enabling impunity through anticipatory bail, which he described as a uniquely Kenyan practice that shields corrupt individuals from prosecution.