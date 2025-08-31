Why Motorists Association is opposing MOSIRIA’s proposal to return nightclubs to Nairobi CBD





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - The Motorists Association of Kenya has faulted Nairobi County’s proposal to reintroduce clubs and entertainment joints into the Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the association accused authorities of suffocating Nairobi’s evening economy through indiscriminate alcoblow operations that unfairly targeted motorists.

It claimed enforcement has been less about road safety and more about harassment and extortion.

According to the group, drivers are routinely stopped at checkpoints on nearly every exit route from the CBD, often facing humiliation, detentions, or bribe demands even after consuming minimal alcohol.

“Tell Geoffrey Mosiria the truth,” the statement read, in reference to Nairobi’s Chief Officer for Environment.

The association argued that unlike in developed countries where enforcement follows reckless behaviour, Kenya’s blanket approach criminalises moderate social drinkers, discouraging residents from going out and draining life from the city’s evenings.

The crackdown, it added, has also hurt restaurants, estate centres, social clubs and malls, causing both cultural and economic decline.

The group urged County officials to embrace “intelligent policing” that targets genuine offenders without punishing ordinary citizens.

However, police have consistently defended alcoblow operations, saying they have significantly reduced accidents and fatalities linked to drunk driving.

County officials also maintain the checks are necessary to safeguard lives.

Last week, Mosiria said relocating clubs back to the CBD will restore vibrancy to the city while reducing noise pollution in residential neighbourhoods.