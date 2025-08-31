Caught in the act! Detectives parade faces of suspects behind livestock theft in Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a counties (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Following a series of intelligence-led investigations, detectives have arrested eight individuals suspected to be behind a wave of livestock thefts that have plagued Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a counties.

Operating under the cover of darkness, the group is believed to have instilled fear among local farmers through a string of well-coordinated cattle thefts.

Unaware that their criminal activities had been under close forensic scrutiny, the suspects were caught off guard during a planned raid in Kagio and Mwea towns in Kirinyaga County, just as they were preparing to strike again.

Investigations have revealed that the group includes not only the thieves themselves but also buyers, transporters, and butchers who play various roles in the livestock theft network.

Among those arrested are: Patrick Wanjohi Njoki, Peter Muriithi Ngari, Lukes Ochieng Olao, Simon Karagu Murigi, Anthony Mutugi, Daniel Kinyua Wangari, Samuel Gitonga Miano and Cecilia Wanja Njogu - a well-known buyer of stolen livestock based in Mwea.

The suspects are currently in custody and being processed, pending arraignment.

The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to rooting out organized crime and ensuring that such individuals are held accountable.

Efforts continue to dismantle criminal networks and protect the livelihoods of hardworking farmers across the country.