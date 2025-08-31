Caught in the act! Detectives parade faces of suspects behind livestock theft in Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a counties (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Following a series of intelligence-led investigations, detectives have arrested eight individuals suspected to be behind a wave of livestock thefts that have plagued Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a counties.
Operating under the cover of darkness, the group is believed
to have instilled fear among local farmers through a string of well-coordinated
cattle thefts.
Unaware that their criminal activities had been under close
forensic scrutiny, the suspects were caught off guard during a planned raid in
Kagio and Mwea towns in Kirinyaga County, just as they were preparing to strike
again.
Investigations have revealed that the group includes not
only the thieves themselves but also buyers, transporters, and butchers who
play various roles in the livestock theft network.
Among those arrested are: Patrick Wanjohi Njoki, Peter
Muriithi Ngari, Lukes Ochieng Olao, Simon Karagu Murigi, Anthony Mutugi, Daniel
Kinyua Wangari, Samuel Gitonga Miano and Cecilia Wanja Njogu - a well-known
buyer of stolen livestock based in Mwea.
The suspects are currently in custody and being processed,
pending arraignment.
The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to
rooting out organized crime and ensuring that such individuals are held
accountable.
Efforts continue to dismantle criminal networks and protect the livelihoods of hardworking farmers across the country.
0 Comments