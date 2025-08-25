PHOTOs!! How Mama IDA ODINGA’s 75th birthday party went down at her lush Karen residence





Monday, August 25, 2025 - It was all joy, laughter, and elegance as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, marked her 75th birthday in style at her lush Karen residence.

The celebration brought together family, friends, and leaders who came to honour the woman many fondly call “the mother to the nation.”

The garden-themed party was a colourful affair, complete with music, heartfelt tributes, and of course, plenty of cake.

Born on August 24th, 1950, in Migori County, Mama Ida has lived a life defined by service and resilience.

From her days as a teacher and headmistress of Kenya High School, to championing women’s empowerment and education reforms, she has consistently broken barriers.

The event reflected just that - warm, graceful, and inspiring. Guests mingled in the serene gardens, raising toasts not just to her birthday, but to her lasting legacy.