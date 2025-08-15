‘Why Do They Run?’- Young Kenyan single mother seeking love heartbroken as men vanish after learning she has a child (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A young Kenyan single mother has taken to social media to share her frustrations about dating while raising a child, a confession that has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the emotional video posted on Tiktok, the middle-aged lady explains how men show interest in her at first, only to cut all communication as soon as she reveals that she is a single mother.

She says the pattern has been consistent, leaving her feeling rejected, lonely, and questioning whether she will ever find a partner who accepts both her and her child.

“Why do men treat single mothers like outcasts? Men run away whenever I say I have a child,” she laments in the video.

Her heartfelt plea has triggered an online debate, with many men confessing that they can never date or marry a single mother.

“No game starts 1-0,” one of the men commented.

“If you are a single mother, you must produce the father’s child death certificate before I date or marry you,” another man commented.

Watch the video.

‘Why Do They Run?’- Young Kenyan single mother seeking love heartbroken as men vanish after learning she has a child pic.twitter.com/4LsJvgYysd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2025

